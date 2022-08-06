WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 9.7% on Disappointing Earnings

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 276,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,236,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get WeWork alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at WeWork

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,777.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in WeWork in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WeWork by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WeWork by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.