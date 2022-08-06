Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WPM opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.