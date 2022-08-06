WhiteCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $716,846.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $45.18 million and $716,846.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026468 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017908 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

