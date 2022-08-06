Wownero (WOW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15,871.00

Wownero (WOW) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $2.73 million and $15,871.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 132% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00634617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,965.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Wownero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.