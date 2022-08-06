WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.29 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. WW International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.90 to $1.02 EPS.

WW International Trading Down 15.8 %

NASDAQ:WW traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 2,329,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,039. WW International has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

