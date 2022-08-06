XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.55-$5.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. XPO Logistics also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.55-$5.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.79.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.06.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

