YAM V3 (YAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.36 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $44,865.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067740 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,717,461 coins and its circulating supply is 14,099,985 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.