YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.76.

YETI Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. 2,041,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,083. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in YETI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of YETI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

