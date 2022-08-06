YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.76.

NYSE:YETI opened at $44.94 on Friday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

