YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. KeyCorp cut YETI to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on YETI to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.76.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.