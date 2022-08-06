YooShi Price Tops $0.0000 (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. YooShi has a total market cap of $54.06 million and $541,686.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 120.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00639404 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015980 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
