YOU COIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,117.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $6,117.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067740 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

