Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.09 and traded as low as C$2.85. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 18,974 shares traded.

Zentek Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$290.14 million and a PE ratio of -33.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 13.87 and a quick ratio of 11.86.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

