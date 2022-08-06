ZEON Price Tops $0.0077 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $235.10 million and approximately $267,007.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 223.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003618 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067740 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

ZEON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

