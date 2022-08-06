Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.38.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock valued at $993,503. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.