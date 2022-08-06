Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
ZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.38.
Zillow Group Price Performance
ZG stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group
In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock valued at $993,503. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.