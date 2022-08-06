Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.225-$8.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.88.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,472. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average of $181.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

