ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $218,697.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 215.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00624787 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 216,957,244 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

