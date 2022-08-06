ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $63.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,543,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 48,264 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,029,501.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,431,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,905,592.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,346 shares of company stock worth $13,303,170 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $67,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

