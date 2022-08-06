ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $80.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.89.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 176.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,346 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.