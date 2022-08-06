Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.23. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 693,065 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZYNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 121,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 236,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

