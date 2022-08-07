137,090 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 137,090 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 4.8% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 123,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 267,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 49,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

