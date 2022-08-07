1,916 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,473,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $10,283,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.62. 2,639,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737,573. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.66.
