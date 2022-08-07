20,204 Shares in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 48,285 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STCN stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Steel Connect, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

