37,063 Shares in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.07% of Tivity Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Tivity Health Price Performance

TVTY stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

