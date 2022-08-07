4,068 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Price Capital Management Inc.

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 83.3% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,614,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $150.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

