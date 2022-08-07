46,128 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 236.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,784,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,164 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 111.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 328,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 173,162 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 176.1% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 37,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,966 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 608.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

