77,880 Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of InvenTrust Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

IVT stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.24%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

