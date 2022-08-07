84,200 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 84,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. HP accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

