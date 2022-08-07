Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $300,280,000 after buying an additional 1,441,565 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

ABT stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

