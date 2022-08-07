Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.11

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $4.46. Acerinox shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 7,600 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acerinox from €18.00 ($18.56) to €19.00 ($19.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.71) to €13.50 ($13.92) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Acerinox from €20.25 ($20.88) to €17.00 ($17.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

