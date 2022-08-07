ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Releases Earnings Results

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 171,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,741. The company has a quick ratio of 174.33, a current ratio of 174.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. ACRES Commercial Realty has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) by 2,942.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Featured Articles

