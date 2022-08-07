Actinium (ACM) Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $178,369.52 and $207.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,794,575 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

