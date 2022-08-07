Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.37 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

