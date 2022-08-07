Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,131 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $433.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

