Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.36

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.36 and traded as low as $5.69. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 2,001 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

