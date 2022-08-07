Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 212.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%.

