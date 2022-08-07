Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 85,243 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 192.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,243 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.05% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPC shares. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.