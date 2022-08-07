Advisors Preferred LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUB. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 724.1% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 74,340 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 184,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $105.11 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $107.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.77.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

