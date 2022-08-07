Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 572,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,302,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.2% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $379.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

