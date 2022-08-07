Advisors Preferred LLC Raises Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

Insider Activity

Kellogg Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.