Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 158,874 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,874 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 52.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.0 %

CPB opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,639 shares of company stock worth $2,715,969 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

