Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 183,954 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,954 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SFM opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.