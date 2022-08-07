AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

AES (NYSE:AESGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AES Price Performance

AES traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 8,553,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 194.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $870,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 67.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 98.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Earnings History for AES (NYSE:AES)

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.