AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AES Price Performance

AES traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 8,553,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 194.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $870,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 67.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 98.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

