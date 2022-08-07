Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AC. TD Securities cut their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.44.

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market cap of C$6.46 billion and a PE ratio of -1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.17.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total value of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

