Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $262.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 539,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,858 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 285,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

