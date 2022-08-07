Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.