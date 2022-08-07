Akash Network (AKT) Hits Market Cap of $46.29 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Akash Network has a market cap of $46.29 million and $605,629.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00621630 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00037929 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.