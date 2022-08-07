Akumin (AKU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$235.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.54 million.

Akumin Stock Performance

Shares of Akumin stock opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.83. The company has a market cap of C$74.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.73.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

