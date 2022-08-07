Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after buying an additional 5,246,614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,593,000 after buying an additional 2,979,481 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $12,716,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after buying an additional 1,212,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $7,608,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.