Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Alcoa has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.5 %

Alcoa stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

